Phoebe Bridgers teams up with Ethan Gruska on new single ‘Enough for Now’

Loading...

Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Ethan Gruska for the new single “Enough for Now” – listen below.

Expected to appear on Gruska’s new album En gardeThe couple’s new collaboration follows the earlier singles “On the Outside” and “Event Horizon”.

“Enough for now” is Bridger’s first new release since revising Simon & Garfunkel’s track “7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” last month.

Listen to the new song:

En garde arrives on January 24th.

Bridgers is currently working on the continuation of her 2017 album “Stranger in the Alps”. In October she teamed up with Matt Berninger from The National for “Walking On A String”.

In November Bridgers released a cover of Tom Waits ” Georgia Lee ” from a tribute compilation ‘Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits’.

The album produced by Warren Zanes also includes Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash and the duo of Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer who sing Tom Waits’ songs.

In the meantime, Phoebe Bridgers has been included in this year’s Mad Cool Festival alongside Sam Fender, Clairo, Glass Animals and Placebo.

Bridgers takes place in Madrid, Spain from July 8th to 11th, 2020 and is one of the first acts for the festival with Taylor Swift, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Piloten, Pixies, Alt-J, Tove-Lo and Foals announced.