Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman lead British Golden Globes winning streak

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honored at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John.

Creator and star of Fleabag won best actress in a television comedy award, while her BBC show was also named best comedy television series at the starry ceremony in Los Angeles, which was hosted by a Ricky Gervais acid-tongue.

Colman looked shocked when she was named best actress winner in a television fiction award for her role as queen in the third series of The Crown and admitted that she had been given a bit of water beforehand because she did not expect to win.

She said, “I had money to keep it from happening. For a year, I have felt that I am living someone else’s life and now I feel that I have won someone else’s award. ”

She added that she was “completely perplexed”, but offered a cry to her other award-winning show, saying, “Fleabag, yay!”

Crown star Olivia Colman won another Golden Globe (California (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge thanked former U.S. President Barack Obama for naming the show on his list of the best movies and TV series of 2019 and made a cheeky reference to his unexpected appearance in the first series.

READ MORE: 2019 Golden Globes: Richard Madden wins for Bodyguard

She said, “Personally, I would like to thank Obama for putting us on his list, as some of you may know, he has always been on mine.

“And if you don’t understand that, please watch the first season of Fleabag really, very quickly.”

Fleabag stars Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott (Chris Pizzello / AP)

The 77th Golden Globes started off explosively after Gervais lived up to its reputation for controversy.

His opening monologue contained jokes on pedophilia, Prince Andrew and James Corden, as well as an obscene gag on Dame Judi Dench.

Chat Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Gervais said it had taken too long to say that his star Leonardo DiCaprio “attended the premiere and at the end, his date was too old for him”.

Ricky Gervais, on the left, and Jane Fallon (Jordan Strauss / AP)

Gervais added: “Even Prince Andrew is like,” come Leo mate, you’re almost 50, son “.”

Gervais then turned his fire on the Cats box office bomb, saying, “The world could see James Corden like a big cat. He was also in the movie Cats, but no one saw him. ”

He also made an explicit gag at the expense of Corden’s Cats co-star Dame Judi.

Sir Sam, who was made a Knight of New Year’s Honors, was named Best Director for his 1917 War Epic and the film was named Best Drama.

Congratulations to 1917 (@ 1917) – Best film – Drama. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SzPeW8iVOW

– Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Once upon a time … In Hollywood was named best film – comedy / musical and its writer and director Quentin Tarantino won the award for best screenplay.

Egerton appeared moved when he was named best actor in a comedy / musical for playing Sir Elton in Rocketman, saying: “This role changed my life, it was the best experience of my life, it was a such a joyous thing. ”

READ MORE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge: I was shaking from exhaustion

He also thanked David Furnish for believing “I could play your husband” and added: “To Elton John, thank you for the music, for having lived a less ordinary life and thank you for being my friend.”

Sir Elton went on stage with his writing partner Bernie Taupin as they won the award for best original song for Rocketman’s I Go Gonna Love Me Again.

Elton John, on the right, and Bernie Taupin (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor in a drama for Joker, while Renee Zellweger was named best actress in a drama for playing Judy Garland in Judy and Awkawfina won best actress in a comedy for The Farewell.

Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Renee Zellweger (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Media satire Succession also won first prize, as it was named best television drama, beating The Crown, and Scottish actor Brian Cox was named best actor in television drama, while Succession was named best limited series. and Stellan Skarsgard won the supporting actress award.

American television host Ellen DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett award in recognition of her pioneering career, while Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille award.

The Korean film Parasite won the prize for the best foreign language film, while Missing Link withstood competition from the heavyweights Disney Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 to win the animated film prize.