Phoebe Waller-Bridge begins production

The reputation of Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge starts its own production company, Wells Street Films.

The TV and movie production company will be based in the United Kingdom and will host various Waller-Bridge projects with Amazon and beyond.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a British actress, writer and producer. He created, wrote and starred in Fleabag. He was also an executive producer in the first season of the award-winning thriller Killing Eve.

From its new production company, Waller-Bridge said in a very branded statement,

“That was a lifelong dream and to say ‘I’m excited’ is a understatement. Thank you, Amazon, for doing this, and thank you Jenny and Char for getting on board. I can’t wait to get on board. I just started doing a new job, with the words no one wanted to put in my press release: Let’s go!

Wells Street Films has already started recruiting talented employees. Jenny Robins will lead television and film. He worked with Waller-Bridge both in Fleabag’s second season and in Killing Eve’s first season.

Charlotte McBrearty, who also worked at Fleabag, will come on board the Wells Street Films developer.

There is no data available on where the name of the production company came from.

The launch comes after a highly successful awards season for Waller-Bridge. She and her appearance, Fleabag, have won numerous awards, including Best Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Waller-Bridge also won the Golden Globe and Screen Guild for Fleabag this year.

2020 is turning out to be a really good year for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.