Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a Fleabag penis wall and was unlucky

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has kept the penis wall in front of Fleabag, which is wonderful (Photo: BBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge held the penis wall in front of Fleabag and casually kept her in the hallway, which caused Fleabag to have a very unfortunate accident.

The 34-year-old joins Chris Hemsworth, Richard E. Grant and Joe Lycetta during today’s The Graham Norton Show with stars calling from home when the presenter noticed phalluses peeking from behind the actress.

The penis wall was one of the most important things from the finale of the first series, extracted from the “sexhibition” of the Godmother (Olivia Colman). This is the mood.

“Everyone is here to keep me company!” Phoebe told Graham.

“We put him there temporarily because we didn’t know what to do about it – putting him in the kitchen was too intense and putting him in one of the bedrooms would never go well.”

It is true

Phoebe appears at the Graham Norton Show tonight (Image: BBC)

And her souvenirs did not go unnoticed, she revealed.

“Do you know how things in your home become invisible to you?” She continued Phoebe. “I completely forgot about 12 massive penises at the front door and some time ago a supplier-man came to them.

“Suddenly they became so visible to me, and when I said” I’m sorry “, he looked into my eyes and said:” It’s an art, never apologize for an art. “

Phoebe released Fleabag to raise money for charity (Credits: PA)

While millions are looking for new ways to entertain during the coronavirus blockade, Phoebe released her Fleabag game to stream charity income.

She explained: “The recording from last year on stage is the only Fleabag song I didn’t flush completely in the world! So why not do it in a good cause. “

“I was about 20 years old when I originally did it, and everyone involved was full of attitude and completely apologized for what we wanted to say and do with work,” continued Emmy winner.

“When I reassembled it in New York in the early 1930s, I remember the first attempt to open a script – which is far more harsh than a television program – and I really was really shocked and a bit embarrassed.

“I really didn’t think I could say some sentences. But when I got back to the character, it was much easier. “

The Graham Norton Show will take place this evening at 21:00 at BBC One. Fleabag can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.