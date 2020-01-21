Phoenix mother arrested after 3 children were found dead: police

PHOENIX – A Phoenix woman was arrested on suspicion of murdering her three children after they were found dead in the family home, the authorities said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old mother, whose name has not been released, “has admitted that she has harmed her three children, causing their demise,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told reporters outdoors.

“We can safely say that the mother is responsible for the death of the children,” Fortune said.

The house is in a thinly developed working-class neighborhood in the south of Phoenix. The area consists mainly of small older wooden houses and mobile homes. There is also a white church in Spanish style nearby. But there is some new construction, with single-family home construction with a price of more than $ 500,000.

The mother was booked on three points of murder in the first degree. There was no information as to whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

A family member living in the residence called the police at the end of Monday. Responding officers found a 7-year-old girl, a 2-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy in a living room, the authorities said. The children were declared dead after officers had given CPR and fire brigade officers provided first aid.

The police still interviewed the 30-year-old father and a 49-year-old family member who, according to the authorities, lives in the house. There was no apparent trauma for the children and family members indicated that illness may have been a factor, police said.

They said the family had recently moved to the area from Oklahoma.

It is too early to determine how the children died, the police said. The investigation is still ongoing.