Phoenix Open offers a party atmosphere in the golf world

Golf is not a sport known for its illegal mind. Most of his resonance pictures show a player thrusting a ball precisely into a hole, followed by applause. Basically, it’s polite – so much so that there have been comedies in which much of the humor can be attributed to giving the oh so awesome world of golf a disrespectful character. Caddyshack and Happy Gilmore both come to mind, though they’re not the only ones.

In a case where life imitates art, there is a PGA tour event that has earned a reputation for being a bit harder than the others. At VinePair, Tim McKirdy explores the history of the Phoenix Open, which he calls “an event like no other on the PGA tour.” And if you’re looking for details, McKirdy has informed you of the following:

The event avoids the strict etiquette of sport with loud crowds, a festival-like atmosphere and extra-curricular activities that extend into the night. Annual visitor numbers are more like music festivals than sports events.

Did we mention that the participants drink a lot there? Or does McKirdy’s story begin with an incident in 2016 in which Caddy James Edmonson faced a Heckler that was soon ejected by the security department?

There is also a memorable quote from Edmonson about the event itself: “I try to explain the Phoenix Open to people who have never been there by imagining there is a huge bar or an outdoor party, and in the middle there is a golf tournament going on inside. ‘ “

“Humongous” does not necessarily live up to the event: According to the article, the Phoenix Open 2018 recorded 720,000 visitors within 7 days.

And soon it will start again: The Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020 starts on January 27th. In addition to the main event, greats such as Emmitt Smith, Michael Phelps and Dierks Bentley will also be guests in the Annexus Pro-Am. Sounds like it’s a fucking party.

