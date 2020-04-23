Photo: Ever vigilant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

News

Updated 12:42 am

ALL VIGILAN: The statue of Hachiko, a Japanese dog who was famous for his devotion to his master, was spent with a face mask recently that Japan was struggling with the spread of the coronavirus and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of national emergency. The statue, built near Shibuya Station in Tokyo, captures the devotion of Hachiko, who is waiting for his owner, the late University of Tokyo Prof. Eizaburo Ueno, in the same place by the station every afternoon for almost 11 years, even after Ueno’s death. at work.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.

Our privacy policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and terms of our services.

I agree

×