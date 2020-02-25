[photo-exhibits-baby-obtrusive-at-health-professionals-in-stare-down-times-immediately-after-her-start]

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (KRON) – Content birthday?

Whilst most infants come into the earth kicking and crying, Isabela Pereira de Jesus took a distinct method when she was born on Feb. 13.

Photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann captured the moment on camera and shared the photograph on Facebook.

It reveals baby Isabela not shedding a tear, but somewhat … offended? She’s evidently locking eyes with one particular of the doctors in a most epic stare-down.

Kuntsmann captioned the photo, “Today is my delivery and I really don’t even have outfits for this.”

Isabela’s mom, Daiane de Jesus Barbosa, was also stunned at the confront her newborn made, telling Brazilian news outlet Crescer, “My daughter was born a ready [made] meme.”

Daiane also told Crescer that Isabela wrinkles her forehead when she would like to be breastfed and needs her diaper altered.

Welcome to the planet, little one Isabela!