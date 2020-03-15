Photo of worn-out nurse shows fatigue of Italian healthcare workers fighting the virus – news from the world

An exhausted nurse slamming across her keyboard in a widely distributed image symbolizes the extreme fatigue Italian health care workers face as they battle the worst outbreak of a new coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

Pictured is Elena Pagliarini, a nurse in the northern region of Lombardy who was hit hardest by the disease.

Across the country, Italy has more than 1,400 virus deaths and 21,000 infections, and a quarter of intensive care beds are occupied by patients with the disease.

In normal times, Lombardy is the economic heart of Italy, equipped with one of the world’s best health systems.

But those who are employed – like Pagliarini – are exposed to enormous strain.

“On the one hand, I was annoyed to see my photograph everywhere. I was ashamed to show my weakness,” Pagliarini told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“But then I was happy because I received wonderful messages from people who sympathized with my story,” she said.

“I don’t really feel physically tired. I can work 24 hours straight if needed, but I won’t hide the fact that I’m currently worried because I’m fighting an enemy I don’t know about.” she added.

She is just one of many health care providers who have raised concerns about the toll that is emerging from the outbreak, as well as staff and staff.

“It’s been almost two weeks since I saw my son or my family because I’m worried about infection with them,” wrote Daniele Macchini, a hospital doctor in the northern city of Bergamo (also in Lombardy) on a widely shared Facebook Post.

“I agree with a few photos of my son that I look through with tears and a few video calls,” he says.

‘Psychologically tired’

Further south in Tuscany, the health system is also beginning to feel pressure.

A nurse in the Tuscan city of Grossetto, Alessia Bonari, posted on Instagram a picture of her face that featured traces of a long day wearing a surgical mask.

“I’m worried the mask may not exactly fit my face. I may accidentally touch dirty gloves. The glasses may not completely cover my eyes,” she wrote in the signature.

She said the protective staff to wear meant she could not drink or go to the toilet for six hours at a time.

To add to the physical fatigue, she said she and all her colleagues have been “mentally tired” from work for weeks.

San Giovanni Bosco Hospital in the northern city of Turin this week has set up a mental health team to help its staff deal with the stress of the current situation, especially those working in emergency departments and intensive care.

“All those who need it can report it, we’re here for everyone,” Monica Agnesone, one of 20 psychologists on the team, told La Stampa magazine.

She explained that other doctors and hospital staff were suffering from “the fear of making mistakes, of being infected, of not being able to continue in those conditions.”

On Thursday, Italian media reported that in the northern city of Bergamo alone, about 50 doctors tested positive for the virus.

Further south, at a hospital in the Puglia region, local media reported that 76

employees had to quarantine after being in contact with patients who tested positive for the virus.

Six had to be admitted to the hospital, and one needed intensive care.

Agneson’s strategies for coping with stress will undoubtedly be increasingly invoked in the coming weeks.

He recommends “charting moments where you can separate, re-focus, lower your tension level through breathing exercises and focus on other things.”

Otherwise, she warns, “stress ends up wasting your energy.”

