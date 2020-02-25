photo-shows-baby-girl-glaring-at-doctors-in-epic-stare-down-moments-after-her-birth

by: Alexa Mae Asperin
Posted:
/ Updated:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (KRON) – Happy birthday?
While most babies come into the world kicking and crying, that isn’t the case for Isabela Pereira de Jesus, who took a different approach when she was born on Feb. 13.
Photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann captured the moment on camera and shared the priceless photo on Facebook.
It shows baby Isabela not shedding a tear, but rather… angry? She’s apparently locking eyes with one of the doctors in the most epic stare-down ever!
Kuntsmann captioned the photo, “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this.”
Isabela’s mother, Daiane de Jesus Barbosa, was also surprised at the face her newborn made, telling Brazilian news outlet Crescer, “My daughter was born a ready [made] meme.”
Daiane also told Crescer that Isabela wrinkles her forehead when she wants to be breastfed and needs her diaper changed.
Welcome to the world, baby Isabela!
