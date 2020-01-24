Photo suspect apparently smashes car windows in Whittier vandalism involving 50 vehicles

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) – A suspect was seen on a home surveillance video appearing to break the windows of several cars during a wave of vandalism in Whittier.

Whittier police responded to no fewer than 15 calls between 10 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday for vandalized vehicles.

At least 50 vehicles were seen with broken windows, a number that could increase.

It appears that a BB pistol was used in the vandalism and that an unspecified number of vehicles were also hit in La Habra and Pico Rivera, police said.

A resident says that a Ring doorbell camera captured a passing car near her home, where her car window was broken. In the video, a loud bang is heard as the suspect’s vehicle drives in a car parked on the street, immediately followed by car alarms.

The suspect is also believed to be linked to a car shootout, in which three men were shot dead with the BB pistol in block 6200 on Rockne Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. All men sustained non-life-threatening injuries , according to Pico Rivera sheriff’s station.

Police are asking residents to check the security footage while they continue to search for the suspect.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.