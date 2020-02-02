Photographer on the iconic photo of the “fish and chips brigade” with Mike Moore and others

One Friday night in 1980, a young photographer from the Herald knocked on the door of a parliamentary office.

When the people inside asked him what he wanted, Geoff Dale replied that he wanted a photo of David Lange and his cronies eating their dinner.

Reluctantly, Dale was allowed to take a few shots of Lange, Michael Bassett, Roger Douglas and Mike Moore munching on their fish and chips.

“It was one of those occasions when you knew you didn’t have the photo before you took it, and then you think ‘this is the photo I want,'” said Dale.

That day, David Lange’s first coup leadership in the Labor Party had been thwarted, with Rowling remaining at the head of the party.

Dale had followed the troop as they left the day-long caucus and queued at Wellington Fish Supply, the fishmonger at Molesworth St, across from Parliament.

“I photographed them standing in the queue, then left with the bag of fish n ‘chips’ newspapers, but I just knew the photo didn’t really sing.”

Tearing up the courage to knock on the door of Roger Douglas’ office, Dale took the photo that led the quartet to be crowned “Fish and Chip Brigade” by the National Party.

The conspirators would bring down Labor leader Bill Rowling in 1983.

Lange will lead the Labor Party to victory over Robert Muldoon in 1984 and will act as Prime Minister until 1989.

Mike Moore would later take over as Prime Minister for 59 days before the October 1990 election.

He would die just four days after his 71st birthday in his Auckland home in 2020, after serving as Leader of the Opposition, detained in many portfolios, including Overseas Trade & Marketing and served as New Zealand Ambassador to Washington DC.

Mike Moore became Prime Minister 59 days before the October 1990 elections. Photo / NZ Herald

But on that evening of December 12, 1980, Geoff Dale captured the image he remembers today as one of the highlights of a photographic career spanning 40 years.

“There was a lot of momentum and I was very happy with it,” he said.

“It is unusual to talk about a photo that won no awards, but it has its own weight. It is one of my favorite photos.”

Dale said he later photographed David Lange many times, but Lange never said whether or not he was satisfied with the photo.

But he later discovered a giant impression of the “Fish and Chip Brigade” hanging inside the house of the Mangere bridge in Lange.

