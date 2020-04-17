Photographers Share Their Experience During Isolation: Press Show: NPR

“Pete had just obtained his test results: positive for COVID-19. At the clinic, he was given only one mask. He was afraid of infecting me and his parents, who insisted on talking clothes, though we were separated by a window. “

– Kasia Strek

After hearing the news of President Trump’s ban on travel from Europe to the United States on March 11, photographer Pete Kiehart bought a ticket to America. He and Kasia Strek’s girlfriend are typically based in Paris, but she had already declared work on a documentary project. They decided to meet at his parents’ house in North Carolina.

Kiehart was exhausted from the transatlantic flight and took his temperature on his way home from the airport. It was above normal, so he called a local clinic. Two days later, he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was running this fever but I wasn’t particularly feverish,” Kiehart said. “If it wasn’t for this crazy time we are in, I probably wouldn’t have had the job.”

Kiehart had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and did not experience severe respiratory problems that may result in hospitalization. Still, this did little to scare the family’s worst fears.

“Right after Pete got the test results, I learned that a friend of a friend had died a day earlier because of coronavirus. He was Pete’s age,” Strek said. “It was very, very awesome to me, especially when I know there was absolutely nothing we could do [for him].”

For the next three weeks, Kiehart alone is isolated in his childhood bedroom, away from Strek and his parents, who are both in their seventies.

To help combat isolation, he began using his camera to document new daily activities – such as taking his temperature and washing dishes in a bleach solution. The photo was a welcome way and part of his instinct as a journalist.

After seeing Kiehart’s images, Strek also began to photograph. She wanted to preserve the memory of this difficult time together. They would talk to each other through a window as it was the closest they could physically be together while still maintaining a secure barrier.

“I was trying to express what I didn’t know how to say, or was afraid to say, through the images,” she said.

“Pete was quarantined behind this door, because we didn’t know how long. He couldn’t leave and I couldn’t go in – we could only get him food and drinks a couple of times a day, put them on a tray just inside. When I arrived, before we got back. His test results, we briefly met at this door. Because of that, I also had to do personal insulation for two weeks. “

– Cassia

“Right after Pete got the test results, I learned that a friend of a friend had died a day earlier due to coronavirus. He was Pete’s age.”

– Cassia

“In my room, desperate for sunlight, I had a patch as I walked to the edge of my bed.”

– Pete

“Every morning, I woke up, turned around, and slid a thermometer into my mouth, like some Men character lighting his first cigarette of the day. Thankfully, my fever and symptoms were mild. “

– Pete

“I thought having my girlfriend close by would make things easier – time passes faster and we can look forward to reuniting again.”

– Pete

While Kiehart was sick, Strek was reading stories from around the world about how people were recovering and coping with coronavirus. She said it had a healing effect for her.

“I had this tiny, naive idea that someone else could relate to [our experience] as well,” she said.

Kiehart followed his fever daily and waited for two weeks after his last symptoms to fully reconnect with Strek and his parents, according to World Health Organization guidance. They both feel better now that they are physically back together. Photographs of their experiences helped Strek and Kiehart feel like they were regularly during this uncertain time.

“Things are returning to normal,” Kiehart said.

“The house I live in is surrounded by a forest. Every day I was eager to go for a walk. In the woods, among trees, falling branches, autumn leaves, squirrels, birds, deer and spring silences. my refuge from the worries of illness and quarantine, a moment of breathing in which I could be myself and forget that the world had changed. “

– Cassia

“Every time I came to the window to talk, my heart was beating fast. It was so hard, seeing Pete’s loneliness, his fear and his pain and not being able to embrace him, to calm him down. something other than words, which were not coming easily. “

– Cassia

“Children from the neighborhood made me paper and sent me bread. On the right, a bucket full of bleach solution served to disinfect my dishes after lunch.”

– Pete

“Day 11: Graphics provided by the Orange County Department of Health for symptom and temperature monitoring.”

– Pete

“Like most people, I tried to spend time watching movies and TV shows – some new shows, but I often found comfort in translating old favorites. Even with my familiarity with the content, I found myself reacting with a mix of content. shock and desires in touch cases like a simple handshake or, indeed, in more intimate moments. “

– Pete

“Kasia sat on the floor at the end of the hallway during a rare visit to the edge of my quarantine area. On the right, the table where my family was leaving my meals.”

– Pete

“Kasia and I worked together to create this dual self-portrait – she aimed her camera at me while using a smartphone app to shoot it.”

– Pete

“The roads that surround the forest served as borders. I walk every day to the end of the forest, turning around and returning, hoping we would soon be walking together.”

– Cassia

“As the world struggled, some days I spent hours just watching the animals, all very different from the ones I could see in my native land. One day a butterfly ended up trapped under a protective net among azalea flowers. I saw it trying to find a way back to freedom. “

– Cassia

“About a week after Pete’s symptoms disappeared, we decided to relax the quarantine terms a little bit. We still couldn’t touch and we had to keep the distance, but we started getting together. We felt so relieved to see him out, in the woods, take pictures and walk nearby. “

– Cassia

Kasia Strek and Pete Kiehart are documentary photographers and are generally based in Paris. Strek is part of ITEM, a French collective of photographers and documentary stories.