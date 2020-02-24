photos:-cast-of-baaghi-3-comes-out-for-promotions-in-style



Tiger Shroff and Baradi 3 from Shraddha Kapoor are set to It will hit theaters on March 6, 2020. The film marks the third installment of the successful Baaghi series. Tiger and Shraddha were seen together for the first time in 2016 in Baaghi, directed by Sabbir Khan. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 was launched in 2018 and starred Disha Patani as the female protagonist with Tiger. With Baaghi 3, director Ahmed Khan is bringing, once again, the very dear couple of Tiger and Shraddha. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in supporting roles.

As the action drama approaches its release, the creators and the cast of the film leave no stone unturned in the movie's promotions. Earlier today, our photographers photographed Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish when they went out to the city to promote Baaghi 3. Both Tiger and Riteish looked elegant in their casual avatars. Tiger was seen wearing a mud-colored shirt over a pair of matching cargo pants, while Riteish wore a yellow denim jacket over a pair of blue jeans. Shraddha looked lovely in a short blue denim dress with pockets. He completed his look with a pair of large hoops and white sneakers.

Check out the pictures of the tiger, Shraddha and Riteish here.