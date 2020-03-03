PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee

Nellie McDonald
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado early Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

Severe storms shredded at least 40 buildings and killing at least ten people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville.

Daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state capitol were closed, and some damaged polling stations had to be moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting began.

Residents of the historic Germantown neighborhood walked around in dismay as emergency crews closed off roads. Roofs had been torn off apartment buildings, large trees uprooted and debris littered many sidewalks. Walls were toppled, exposing living rooms and kitchens in damaged homes. Mangled power lines and broken trees came to rest on cars, streets and piles of rubble.

