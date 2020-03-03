photos:-daylight-shows-devastation-after-tornado-rips-through-middle-tennessee

by: WKRN
Posted:
/ Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado early Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.
Click here to view the slideshow from the News 2 app.
Severe storms shredded at least 40 buildings and killing at least ten people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville.
Daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state capitol were closed, and some damaged polling stations had to be moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting began.
Residents of the historic Germantown neighborhood walked around in dismay as emergency crews closed off roads. Roofs had been torn off apartment buildings, large trees uprooted and debris littered many sidewalks. Walls were toppled, exposing living rooms and kitchens in damaged homes. Mangled power lines and broken trees came to rest on cars, streets and piles of rubble.
Top Videos
Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County
Jon Cooper on “intriguing” game between the Bruins and the Lightning
Jon Cooper on future playoff picture
Third presumptive positive case
Sister of Tampa Bay coronavirus patient tests positive for virus, roommate being monitored, governor says
Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19
TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus
Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat
Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa
Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum’s ‘Midnight in Paris’
Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Trending Stories