PHOTOS: Dolly Parton turns 74

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKRN) – Dolly Parton has had a successful career as a singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. The native of eastern Tennessean was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Sevier County, as one of 12 children. Parton turns 74 on Sunday, and throughout her life has contributed to a long list of work to improve her original condition.

FILE – In this file photo from February 10, 2019, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The CMAs announced on Monday, August 19, 2019 that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Carrie Underwood at the November 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “the legendary women of country music throughout the ceremony.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, File)

Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee in 1977. (Photo AP)

Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash were presented at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., In 1978. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville in 1977. (AP Photo)

Country music stars Dolly Parton, left, and Minnie Pearl, right, are seen at the Country Music Awards show in October 1977 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo AP)

Dolly Parton performs at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Tuesday November 15, 2005, in New York. (Photo AP / Julie Jacobson)

File – In this archive photo from November 2, 2016, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton is one of the many stars in the country to be honored by the Academy of Country Music on a television show later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, file)

Dolly Parton, left, performs “God Only Knows”, “There Was Jesus” and “Faith” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Carrie Underwood, left, and Dolly Parton appear at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday November 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Country music singer Willie Nelson, left, is congratulated by presenter and singer Dolly Parton as he receives the artist of the year award at the 13th annual Country Music Association Awards Show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Tenn., October 9, 1979. (Photo AP)



In this July 31, 2015 archive photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel mix at the Country Music Association Awards at the November 13 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne / Invision / AP, file)

















































































The eight-time Grammy winner has sung her way into the hearts of many Americans with songs such as “Coat of Many Colors”, “9 to 5”, “I Will Always Love You”, and more. His film career includes notable films from 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton, a television film based on his childhood. In 1986, Silver Dollar City became Dollywood, while Parton added the popular theme park operation to its list of projects.