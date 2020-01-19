Photos of a short-eared owl with a white squirrel, wolves from Wisconsin and Cheryl Smith fishing in a winter storm are among the tones around Chicago.

Notes come from all over Chicago.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Dr. Elizabeth Pector photographed this short-eared owl in the western suburbs and ruined: “ I felt sad that no one else could see him show off his flying skills in the fairly bright sun in the late afternoon. “”

WILD TIMES

SHOW TIME

Thursday January 23 to January 26: Chicagoland fishing, travel and outdoor exhibition, Schaumburg convention center

Saturday January 25 to January 26: Capt. Then Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon 101, Saturday, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Sunday

Today January 19th: Last day, Northern Illinois Sports Show, Lake County Fairground & Event Center, Grayslake

Today January 19th: Last day, Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Today January 19th: Last day, Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

COLLECT FISH

Tuesday, January 21: Johnny Wilkins, “ Catch more fish everywhere ”, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6.30 pm

LOOKING EAGLE

Saturday January 25 to January 26: Starved Rock Bald Eagle Watch Weekend, bit.ly/2QNa2VR

POLAR DAY

Saturday January 25: Northerly Island, click here for details

LICENSES / SEASONS OF ILLINOIS

Today January 19th: Last day, second late winter antler deer and CWD seasons. . . . Last day, archery deer and turkey seasons

DALE’S MAILBAG

White squirrel in the Midlothian

“ I thought you might find this interesting. It is the first white squirrel I have ever seen. ” Kirby BullardMidlothian

A: I think it’s interesting. That Crestwood / Midlothian area now consistently produces enough white squirrels to be a thing.

BIG NUMBER

914-978: Wisconsin’s minimum wintering number of wolves 2018-19 from 243 packs

LAST WORD

“ I actually let a man stop and [a photo] of me fish. Slightly creepy, but I think it’s rare to see a fisherman here, especially a woman. “”

Cheryl Smith, which will appear on the panel ‘Women in Fishing’ on January 26 at the Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on Chicagoland, on Facebook about fishing in the wild weather last Saturday.