photos-of-the-longest-war-in-the-united-states

Photographs of The New York Situations

Text by Rod Nordland Y David Zucchino

February 29, 2020

Shortly right after the attacks of September 11, 2001, military consideration from the United States turned to Afghanistan, in which Al Qaeda leaders have been. A lot of realized that an invasion would absolutely take place.

What nobody understood was that Procedure Enduring Independence, the invasion to defeat Al Qaeda and its hosts, the Taliban, would become a war that is in its nineteenth calendar year, the longest in the United States.

He has angered 3 American presidencies and resisted 13 US military commanders. It has also opened a window, for a lot of the planet, to a place exactly where modernity however clashes with historic religious customs and edicts.

Below, in chronological get, there are pictures that exhibit the extended arc of war, observed by way of the eyes of New York Occasions photographers.