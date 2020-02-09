PHOTOS: red carpet fashion for the Oscars 2020; stars arrive at the 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Oscars Sunday is the biggest party in Hollywood, so stars make sure to dress up for the occasion.

They bring radiance and glamor to the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. See highlights in the gallery above.

Last year, metallic was the queen of the carpet, with stars Jennifer Lopez, Glenn Close and Brie Larson all sparkling from head to toe.

If this year’s red carpets, as the award shows, serve as the standard bearers for the Oscars, then keep an eye out for puffed sleeves, satin dresses and – most notably – sequins.

A breathtaking example: “Harriet” candidate Cynthia Erivo wore a sparkling dress inspired by the tuxedo that took 800 hours to do on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020.

Other acting nominations Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh have also worn sequined dresses at recent public appearances.

Compared to the Met Gala, the Oscar red carpet usually doesn’t push the envelope.

This does not mean that these “wow” moments will not occur. Cher’s outfit in 1986, with a massive feathered headdress and revealing two-piece dress, still made the headlines, and more recently, Billy Porter’s flamboyant tuxedo dress in 2019 had everyone and their tweets tweet. Grandmother.

Keep an eye out for Erivo and Pugh – the two have made bold statements in previous red carpet appearances in 2020 with big, bold and colorful looks.

