Phyfe helps Northern Iowa win 80-68 against Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Austin Phyfe had 16 points from the ground in 6-of-6 shooting and Northern Iowa passed Evansville 80-68 on Saturday.

Phyfe added three steals for the Panthers (19-3, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow and AJ Green added 15 points and five rebounds each for the Panthers.

K. J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe and Evan Kuhlman all scored 14 goals to accelerate Purple Aces (9-14, 0-10), who lost 10 games in a row – all in the conference game.

Northern Iowa held Evansville at a low of 16 points in the first half and led by 14 points at halftime.

The Panthers fired 50% from the ground and from the 3-point range (5 out of 10). UNI also made 23 of 28 free throws (82%). Evansville shot a total of 48%, but only 25% from a distance (5 out of 20). The purple aces dropped 13 out of 16 at the foul limit (81%).

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from STATS LLC (https://www.stats.com)