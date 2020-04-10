Phyllis Lyon, Faces of Marriage Residence, dies at age 95

(SAN FRANCISCO) – Mrs. Phyllis Lyon, who and her colleague were among the first people to marry California when she got married in 2008, died in her San Francisco home. She was 95 years old.

Kyon was a friend of joy and wonder, said Kate Kendell, a friend and former executive director of the Lesbian Women’s Rights Center. She said Lyon and his wife Del Martin are activists and advisors long before any movement or community.

“Before cellphone users always have their phone number in the phone book if a young person or scared person of LGBTQ needs help or support,” she said. “And they’ve played a number of calling numbers over the years.”

Lyon died Thursday of natural causes, Kendell said.

Lyon is a journalist she met with her lover, Martin, while working for a magazine in Seattle. The couple moved to San Francisco in 1953.

They have teamed up with a couple of lesbian girls, a political and social group for lesbians. They published a lesbian monthly and in 1972, a book called Lesbian / Woman.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recounted his death in a regular talk on cholera on Thursday, calling her and one of her heroes.

Newsom was the new mayor of San Francisco in 2004 when he decided to challenge California’s marriage laws by issuing licenses to married couples. His advisers and homosexual advisers are fully committed to the couple to be the public face of this journey.

Lyon and Martin, who were then together for more than 50 years, were secretly deleted in the clerk’s office. They exchanged vows before a small group of city officials and their friends, according to an Associated Press report. After that they had lunch, only two of them.

“Of course, no one in the place knows, so we’re allowed to be ourselves as we want to be,” Martin said. “Then we came home.”

“And watching TV,” Lyon added.

The wedding photos of the couple wailing at each other in white pants with their foreheads drawn to the world.

Later that year, the state Supreme Court dismissed the trade unions before repealing the law banning homosexuality in 2008. They remarried, one of the first couples to do so in the state. Del Martin died just weeks after their second marriage at the age of 87.

Related Articles

“I was very sad to lose Del, but I took some sadness knowing that we were able to develop a great love and commitment before it passed,” Lyon said at the time.

In 2015, the US Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage.

California’s top political leaders expressed their concern Thursday and thanked Lyon and her late boss – for their unsuccessful efforts to make the city a better place.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, from San Francisco, said in a statement, “All those who are blessed to know Phyllis and Del remember their love for each other.” “As we mourn the loss of my dear Phyllis, we find solace in knowing that she and Del are reunited.”

Lyon was born November 10, 1924, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She grew up in Sacramento, California, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, where she was editor of the published Daily Californian newspaper.

Lyon was a police reporter in Fresno and a reporter at the Chico Enterprise-Record during the 1940s, according to Kendell.

Family members and friends are planning to celebrate her life.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) overnight