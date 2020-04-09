Physician’s death indicates the United States could be infected with the Coronavirus Toll virus

(NEW YORK) – As coronavirus first landed in New York, Doug Bass’s family asked him to work from home. He refuses, pointing to a patient at Phoenix House, a drug and alcohol treatment center where he worked as a medical director.

“He is at the forefront of their lives and they need him,” his brother Jonathan Bass told the Associated Press. “A lot of people rely on it.”

Bass, 64, died unexpectedly last month after suffering from symptoms of severe skin diseases that cause diarrhea, including cough, fever and depression This makes it possible for the first doctor to still be treatment of patients in New York City to die from coronavirus-induced infections.

It quickly became unprecedented for COVID-19, but his brother believes he was among hundreds of undiagnosed students who, for weeks, were excluded from the number of coronavirus sufferers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he will start counting victims like Bass who have not been tested, including those who die at home whose symptoms are consistent with other parameters.

“It’s just scary. The numbers speak for themselves. This has been a very difficult situation in New York City and it has suddenly risen. The only thing that has changed is COVID-19,” de Blasio told reporters.

A year ago, the New York Fire Department was receiving an average of 64 heart attacks a day, generally less than half of those dying, according to FDNY spokesman James Long. “Now, in this epidemic, we are seeing more than 300 heart attacks every day, with more than 200 people dying every day,” Long wrote in an email.

The loss of lives worldwide has not been met, experts say, not only in limited testing but in different ways in which nations count the dead – not to mention the story of some governments. .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a new guideline saying it is willing to label some COVID-19 cases as “probable” or “suspected” coronavirus deaths in conditions that are “compelling” in definite terms. “

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he was also interested in trying to find a way to account for people who died at home without being tested.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people with mental health issues, it can cause pneumonia.

Bass, a New York City physician, believes he is getting better in the days before his death and continues to work at the Phoenix House, which provides accommodation and patients in several locations throughout New York City and Long Island. .

He has an immune deficiency, his brother said, but “nothing is life-threatening or effective.” He collapsed in the basement of his building in East Village’s Man Villa after calling an ambulance for failing to breathe. Officials at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, the Bass-infested hospital, declined to comment on his death.

Ann-Marie Foster, president and chief executive officer of Phoenix House, said her team had at least two patients who tested positive for coronavirus, but added that it was not clear whether the Bass was interacting with them. She said she received an email from Bass at 6:27 p.m. on March 27, the evening before his death.

“We have lost precious,” she said.

Similar deaths were reported among health workers.

An emergency room doctor at General Orange Hospital outside Newark, Frank Gabrin, died March 31 from what his friends and colleagues described as a coronavirus crisis. A cancer survivor who has never been tested for COVID-19, Gabrin died on his arm in his home, in New York City, days after symptoms including dry cough, soreness and fever.

Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive officer of NYC, says the number of Coronavirus-related deaths will be better understood as the disease progresses, according to a study on loss of life at the hospital. city ​​health system in the country.

“If an elderly person is found dead in their home, it will not be easy to know whether they have died of COVID without being diagnosed with a heart attack,” Katz told reporters recently.

“I think there are ways, if this unfortunate situation we live in, to try to study these things,” “but I think that everyone is now trying to save as many lives as possible.” they can. “

Journalists Michael R. Sisak in New York and David Porter in Newark, New Jersey, contributed to this report

