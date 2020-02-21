[Physique Count Teases ‘Bum-Rush’ Audio Movie]

A teaser for the new music video clip for “Bum-Rush”, the upcoming single from Overall body Depend, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, is obtainable down below. The complete clip for the tune, which is taken from the group’s seventh studio album, “Carnivore”, will make its on the net debut tomorrow (Friday, February 21).

Owing on March six by way of Century Media, System Rely‘s second album for Century Media continues the route of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, “Bloodlust” (2017) and “Manslaugther” (2014), in pairing Ice-T‘s impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE From THE Machine. Bangers like “Thee Vital Beatdown”, “The Hate Is Genuine” and the title monitor will make sure you aged-faculty Physique Depend lovers, although “Shades” is a killer metallic model of Ice-T‘s 1988 hit solitary of the very same name. With MOTÖRHEAD‘s common “Ace Of Spades”, Overall body Depend is once again having to pay tribute to a single of its big musical influences. “When I am Gone” demonstrates a new facet of System Count and features guest vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other guest musicians include things like Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (Power Vacation).

“Carnivore” will be accessible as a digipak CD, as gatefold LP+CD (including bonus monitor) and as confined 2CD box set (including three reward tracks, the instrumental variation of the album, a Entire body Rely beanie, a metallic pin and a poster showcasing the wonderful protect artwork established by Zbigniew M. Bielak).

“Carnivore” track listing:

01. Carnivore

02. Issue The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)

03. Bum-Rush

04. Ace Of Spades

05. A further Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)

06. Colors (2020)

07. No Remorse

08. When I’m Long gone (feat. Amy Lee)

09. Thee Important Beatdown

10. The Loathe Is Genuine