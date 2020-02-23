[Physique discovered in vehicle subsequent to the church of El Camino – Up Information Details Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating following a man’s human body was found out in a automobile on El Camino.

Authorities responded to the incident all around 10: 00 a.m. on Saturday in the spot of ​​66th Road and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Section.

No facts was released about how the man died, but police say he was uncovered in a blue Chevrolet design El Camino.

An investigation is ongoing.

