[physique-observed-at-malibu-residence-of-julia-snyder,-noted-lacking-feb.-8]

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) — A feminine system was discovered at the residence of a 53-year-old Malibu girl who has been missing for much more than 10 days, sheriff’s officials explained.

Investigators are not stating if the system is Julia Christine Synder.

She was final observed around her household on the 4300 block of Ocean View Generate all over nine p.m. on Feb. eight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She suffers from bipolar dysfunction.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Malibu Lookup and Rescue workforce was deployed at that time for a “full-scale research” of the Latigo Canyon location of Malibu, comprehensive with complex rescuers, drones and canine units.

Investigators returned to the property on Wednesday and for the 1st time crime scene tape was put all over the property.

The department later Wednesday stated they were being investigating the demise of a woman adult at the assets. They did not talk about a doable cause of dying or any figuring out details.

Snyder was with no her medications, in accordance to authorities. She is described as white, five-toes-7-inches tall and 140 pounds, with prolonged straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen donning a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.

Any individual with data is urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Folks Device at (323) 890-5500. Nameless tips can be termed in to Criminal offense Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted on line at lacrimestoppers.org.