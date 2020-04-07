Physique of Kensington man lacking for virtually 3 months uncovered in River Thames in Berkshire

The overall body of a lacking West London guy has been found in the River Thames in Berkshire.

Alexander Stern, from Kensington, was final witnessed in Sonning on January 11 and fears were escalating for his basic safety.

The 36-yr-outdated was spotted leaving The Bull pub at all-around 7.30pm with CCTV photos demonstrating Mr Stern heading earlier the Coppa Club in the direction of Sonning Bridge on B478 whilst wheeling a suitcase.

He was under no circumstances seen alive yet again.

Mr Stern was very last observed in Sonning in January

(Picture: Thames Valley Law enforcement)

Thames Valley Law enforcement confirmed a body – thought to be Mr Stern’s – was uncovered in the Thames in Charvil on Friday (April 3).

A spokesperson for the drive mentioned: “Thames Valley Law enforcement officers seeking for missing gentleman Alexander Stern have found a entire body.

“On Friday a system was seen in the river in Charvil. It was later retrieved and while formal identification has not yet taken spot, it is now believed to be that of Alexander Stern, who was very last found in Sonning on Saturday, January 11 this year.

“The death is becoming addressed as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being geared up for the coroner.

Mr Stern was past observed inside The Bull pub in Sonning

(Impression: Thames Valley Law enforcement)

“Alexander’s subsequent of kin has been educated and is being supported at this time. They desire to specific their gratitude to the group for their aid throughout this challenging time.”

Mr Stern is reportedly the son of Ronald Stern, a multi-million pound Ferrari collector who lives in Hampstead.

Mr Stern’s loved ones and friends launched an on the web campaign to assistance discover him just after he went missing earlier in the year.

