[Piano Deal with Of GUNS N’ ROSES’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Featured In ‘Westworld’ Season three Trailer]

A piano go over of GUNS N’ ROSES‘ “Sweet Little one O’ Mine” is highlighted in the trailer for the 3rd period of the HBO sci-fi collection “Westworld”. The new variation of the basic track is the get the job done of Ramin Djawadi, a German-Iranian composer whose credits also contain “Iron Gentleman” and “Video game Of Thrones”.

“Westworld” Period 3 will premiere on Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c. This time will consist of 8 episodes.

Returning forged associates for Period 3 include things like Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Person in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Djawadi‘s “Westworld” soundtrack has been one particular of the most talked-about components of the show, with the viewers owning earlier been taken care of to RADIOHEAD and SOUNDGARDEN executed on a saloon-bar player piano, and an orchestral version of THE ROLLING STONES‘ “Paint It Black”.

“Westworld”, based on the movie published by Michael Crichton, is executive created by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson and Denise Thé, by Kilter Movies and Undesirable Robotic Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.