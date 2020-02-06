Picard gets (finally) a ship on Star Trek: Picard

Photo: Trae Patton (CBS) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

It’s a damn great title, isn’t it?

In the last episode, Picard searched for a ship to begin his search for the secret of Bruce Maddox, Dahj, and Dahj’s mysterious sister. (Who we already know as Dr. Soji Asher, who is hanging out on the reconquered Borg cube.) “The end of the beginning” causes Picard to get his spaceship, but only finally leave Earth at the last moment. The authors clearly understand the importance of Patrick Stewart’s pop culture on the bridge of a ship: from the first moment he shines on board, the music refers to classic trek pieces; There’s a sweet beat in which Picard sits almost (but not entirely) on the captain’s chair. and at the end of the episode he begins the journey with a familiar one-word sentence from TNG: “Engage”. It is neat. I’m just not sure it’s enough.

“Ende” has a few good parts. There is an exciting action scene in Picard’s vineyard and it is a relief to finally get things literally going. Again, we have characters who question Picard’s legacy, and if this criticism feels compelled, it is at least better than a simple hagiography. The idea of ​​regaining former members of the Borg still feels fresh and exciting (though I’m always waiting for Seven of Nine to show up; the lack of familiar faces feels tasteful and annoying at this point at the same time) The absolute worst thing is knowing that this episode title is not a lie is comforting. We have now really ended this beginning. Finally.

But as I said last week, it is difficult to dispel the feeling that all of this was taking too long, so I am worried about the consequences to come. We learn more about why the Romulans are determined to kill Data’s obvious offspring. Picard and his friends manage to catch a member of the homicide squad that prevents him from leaving the planet, and (interrupted by Soyi’s conversation with an ex-Borg member on the cube), reveals that Dahj and her sister “they” are destroyers “, which certainly sounds impressive. We also find out who Raffi is and why she is so mad at Picard. They worked together 14 years ago to organize the evacuation of the Romulans. When Picard resigned, Raffi lost her position and lived in a caravan in the desert. She is understandably not happy about it.

TV series do not have to be measured and evaluated according to useful data. An hour in a bigger story can’t offer anything new and still be exciting or funny or sad (or all three). The problem with “End” is that it advances the story by inches without really providing much justification for the time. Even worse, we seem to be repeating a few beats with a mixed effect.

I’m not sure why one of Soyi’s scenes was included in this entry. It was pretty cool to see her work with the nameless continue, and her conversation with Ramdha (whom I kept hearing as “Ronda”) is moody enough. But there is nothing immediately relevant other than a few stylistic movements and predictions, and the character is really only a mystery at this point. No matter how much time we spend with her, this riddle has to be kept up later in the season, which makes her mostly opaque. Her relationship with Narrick may be somewhat ambiguous, although I can’t imagine why (nothing against soji, but the idea that she could make a Romulan agent feel real about her after a handful of lukewarm dates) Problem). And we’re also invited to another strange, vague incest conversation between Narrick and his sister on the subject – a conversation that’s more or less the exact repetition of what we received last week.

None of this (apart from this last conversation) is really terrible, but by repeatedly switching to Soji between the scenes of Picard starting his search for her, they sacrifice a considerable amount of tension and focus on what is ours Main concern should be. Instead of an exciting search for a character we don’t know about, we have some people here who do something, and some people here who do something, and eventually they have to meet, and it will be, I’m sure that it’s totally cool when that happens, but at the moment we just have to be patient. It’s silly and in return for this silliness we have a not very interesting character (soji is fine, it just can’t be really anymore) that goes through the movements of a thing for which the parts don’t really match another month or so.

It’s frustrating to see. I am also not very enthusiastic about Picard’s relationship with Raffi. There may be more background information we don’t get, but at the moment it looks like Picard accidentally left his job and then just … didn’t speak to her for 14 years. It doesn’t sound like Picard. There was a truth to last week’s confrontation with Clancy. Jean-Luc is an older man who doesn’t have complete control over his skills, and he botched a huge promotional event and lacked the tact and patience (and humility) to make up for it. But here it’s more like the show is trying to sell us a version of the character that doesn’t quite match what we know. Picard was never a social butterfly, but he always had a strong sense of duty and the idea that he would leave an employee is hard to accept even when he was in shock when he quit his job.

Still, Raffi is fun, just like Rios, and captain Raffi eventually joins Picard. There are strange but funny arguments between Rios and his Emergency Medical Hologram, which for some reason looks exactly like him. At the moment the captain seems to have stepped straight out of Sci-Fi Archetypes R Us – the grumpy villain with the heart of gold – but he’s entertaining. The consequence also has Dr. Jurati returns triumphantly, receives a visit from Commodore Oh and shows up in the vineyard just in time to shoot a Romulan in the head and accompany Picard on his journey. (Though I’ll admit I’m a little suspicious of her at this point. We haven’t seen everything from her meeting with the Commodore.)

“End” remains visible, but while the show blends in with its rhythm, I can’t help but express a certain sense of resignation. If Discovery suffered from sacrificing the narrative logic for Big Moments, Picard just seems to be another streaming show, with all the good and bad consequences. The story is still inherently compelling and there is a chance that things will focus more in the future. But it would be nice if a series that was so committed to the past would do more to regain what made the past so exciting.

Scattering observations