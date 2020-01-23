Picard introduces an old friend

TV ReviewsAll of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

The first thing you should know is that data is dead. This is not a real spoiler, at least not for Star Trek: Picard. Data sacrificed himself in Star Trek: Nemesis, the last and possibly worst film of the next generation. (I alternate between insurrection and insurrection. Generations weren’t great, either.) The android’s death was one of several unclear ways Nemesis tried to emulate Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and even the authors. They were missing the courage to convince, and they took the time to make sure that a replacement was available for every eventuality. But now it’s all about: data is dead from the start. Everything follows from it.

“Remembrance” makes a lot of smart, strong decisions, starting with its opening (a dream sequence that starts with Bing Crosby’s “Blue Skies” humming over images of the cosmos – just the right kind of light you shouldn’t make) and ends with his last shot (oh yes, we’ll get back to that), but the unexpectedly strong choice is the way the script fits into some of Canon’s most controversial developments in the Post-TNG Trek verse. Again: Nemesis was not a good film; and I would argue that the timeline introduced in Star Trek 2009 wasn’t that great, aside from the surprisingly great Star Trek: Beyond. However, Data’s death is addressed early on as a key element in the series’ central narrative, as is the supernova that destroyed Romulus, the event that triggered the ’09 restart. The strong temptation must have been to play down every nook and cranny in continuity and try to give the audience the comfort food they crave. Picard offers a new vision of the future, which after just an hour is much darker and melancholy than the note with which TNG ended, and makes it clear that it has higher demands than simple nostalgia.

It remains to be seen whether this claim will ultimately pay off, but it is a promising start. And if you’re not interested in something like this – if you’re less interested in the lore and just want to see Jean-Luc Picard on your television screen again – you’ve got a good time ahead of you. Of course, that’s not next gen. The show’s pilot, “Encounter At Farpoint,” told a single story, one with an open end but still a clear beginning, a middle, and a clear end. However, modern genre shows are all about serialization, and Picard is no exception. The biggest complaint I have with this first episode is that it is a bit too methodical, not as slow and not as focused as it should be. Towards the end of the lesson we have a vague idea of ​​how to proceed and many questions. What we don’t have is a clear idea of ​​what this is supposed to be as a television show. There is no “five-year mission” or anything like that. Damn it, Picard isn’t even on a ship.

However, this is a surprisingly minor complaint. And it’s satisfying how much the episode does right and how little effort it takes to meet our expectations. (It is almost impossible for me to see this without the enormous pressure that it has to be good – I have been walking back and forth on my letter for a long time and I am still not sure.) There is a reassuring trust in the way The story unfolds regardless of how you feel about the pace, and although part of that confidence is due to following familiar tropics, this isn’t necessarily a mistake. You could say Picard plays it safe, distributes small portions of reassuring fan service, and relies on structures that were old before Patrick Stewart’s youth, but security can be a good thing. And I would argue that it is not entirely safe. Since Data is dead again; and Picard is no longer in Starfleet; and he is old. He is nice and warm and kind and he is old.

So: Jean-Luc has withdrawn to the Chateau Picard, where machines cultivate the wine and the time is as close as it can be outside of a time-consuming disaster. I have only spent a few sentences talking about how the first episode suffers from the curse of serialization by distributing information in small pieces to maintain a kind of slow swing. and yet it would have been fine for me to spend an hour in the chateau and watch Picard lovingly quarrel with his Romulan caretakers Laris and Zhaban. Oh, and his number one pit bull can’t forget that. It is so perfectly aimed at fans who miss Next Gen’s comfort food appeal that it borders on weapons and yet does not linger or wallow in appeal. Picard is fine, but he’s not quite as good as we would have liked. There are concerns – and he started having these dreams.

We soon learn from a confrontational television interview that Picard was part of the rescue effort when Romulus’ sun became a supernova. that a terrorist attack by artificial life forms used the rescue efforts to basically blow up Mars; and that the greatest Starfleet captain resigned when the organization used the attack to withdraw from Romulus and ban all artificial life forms. Another reason for my hope in this episode is the surprising depth of this background story. It is complicated and yet the information is delivered quickly and skillfully. This trust also exists here. You don’t have to understand all the details yet. All you need to know is that Picard is angry and disappointed with the organization to which he has dedicated much of his life. Beings like data are prohibited; and there is a policy that reflects some of our own problems without simply repeating them.

While Picard is dealing with his bad memories, a young woman named Dahj and her boyfriend celebrate their admission to the Daystrom Institute when a group of masked assassins teleports to their hotel room, murders the boyfriend in question, and accidentally turns them into a murder machine. Dahj is devastated and scared, and all she has to do is feel like she can trust Jean-Luc Picard, a person she has never met.

(I guess most of us can relate to that. I’m also sure the authors understand that. The way the series uses Picard’s legacy as a character is smart without being overly manipulated. I especially likes the scene in which the ex-captain visits his personal archives, and you see Easter eggs from Next Gen episodes carefully displayed in a room that no one has ever visited. There’s the birthday banner that Jean-Luc had to learn how to deal with children hanging from a wall just for him and ours. If it’s a fan service, it’s the tastiest kind you can imagine.)

Dahj will contact Picard shortly. he notes that it bears a remarkable resemblance to one of Data’s paintings; But before either of them can do much with the information, they are attacked by another group of masked assassins (who turn out to be Romulans) and Dahj is killed. Picard is dismayed that he failed to protect someone who sought help (and who also appears to be connected to someone else who died at his side). Now is the time to find answers. He visits the Daystrom Institute himself, where we Meet Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill, whom I had completely forgotten), who explains that everything he thinks is impossible – even though it may not be so? Before the episode ends, we learn that beings like Dahj – oh, forget to mention, she is a synthetic flesh-and-blood life form – are made in pairs, and Dahj’s still-living sister on the Romulan Island is a complaint agency that is in an absolutely Borg -Cube works.

As a cliffhanger, this last scene is a nice mix of ominous and what the hell, and although I wish the first episode had made more progress, I can’t afford to do it too much. The pace intentionally feels so that I can respect it, even if I have concerns, and the whole thing is never boring or forgiving or pointless, as I feared. Three episodes were available as screeners, but I only saw the first. That’s how I usually deal with weekly reviews. I have no idea where that will lead or how long it will take to get there (I’m also excited to see how a show with such a clear focus on a second season will develop, but I’m ready to wait and see there.), but from now on I’m happy and invested and more than a little relieved.

I didn’t really mention Stewart’s appearance here, I did. Well, it’s good, which is no surprise. In my opinion, Stewart’s original appearance as Picard on Next Generation remains one of the greatest major appearances on history television. Even if the show had been garbage fire, Stewart would have been strong. (If you have any doubts about me, just watch season one of Next Gen. No, don’t do that, it’s very bad, but it kind of keeps it together.) It’s unhealthy, too much in a fictional character or Investing an actor other than myself I would be lying if I said it was not very pleasant to see him again and try to do the right thing, no matter how difficult or scary it may be. In another protagonist, such a commitment to basic human decency might seem banal or clichéd, but in Stewart’s hands it only matters like honesty. The universe is a scary, turbulent place. It’s good to know that there are people who always feel at home no matter how bad it gets.

