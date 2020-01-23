Picard Premiere, the real good place

Sir Patrick Stewart, William Jackson Harper Photo: Trae Patton (CBS All Access), Colleen Hayes (NBC)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Thursday, January 16. All times are Eastern European.

First choice

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 8:30 p.m.) and The good place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.): Tonight at CBS All Access it’s time to meet a very good captain and meet his very good dog.

CBS All Access gives Jean-Luc Picard a final mission and brings some old friends with it. Picard has already been extended for a second season. We assume this is a long mission and you will not receive any complaints from us in this regard. Check out Danette Chavez’s pre-air review on the website today, and Zack Handlen will be looking at the banner tonight.

Elsewhere in The Beyond of The Good Place (please do not read anything in this section if you are not up to date):

After Vicky started teaching the architects of the good and bad places to plate the penis in the heart of humanity, we received a very welcome surprise: Team Cockroach has officially made it into the good ones because it turns out that Souls of being saved All of humanity is worth a few points. As of tonight, we get our first glimpse of this eternal paradise, as it was written by co-executive producer and Emmy nominee Megan Amram.

Last summer’s Television Critics Association press tour, Amram and her co-executive producer Jen Statsky (who wrote the episode last week) considered the personal stamps they put on The Good Place – and they weren’t all puns.

AVC: What are you most proud of?

JS: This is a great opportunity to appreciate a joke someone else has written.

MA: The first thing that comes out of my head is one thing that we both share: we wrote the first episode of Mindy St. Claire, a total distillation of both of us. A little cheesy and crazy, but she also has a good heart and does things to help people around her. Without being a special joke, I think Mindy is a character that we both see each other in.

AVC: Megan, you became so famous for your word games– What should Jen be known for?

MA: This is over (“Mindy St. Claire”), but it is a flashback from Eleanor just before she dies, and it is she who is shopping in pajamas at a grocery store on her birthday. I won’t understand the wording exactly, but she buys the margarita mix and says she’ll drink margaritas from a Twizzler straw until she falls asleep on her vibrator.

JS: “Fainting on her vibrator.”

MA: That should be on Jen Statsky’s tombstone. Because it’s such a perfect moment for the character – and it’s poetry, I would say.

JS: Megan’s word games are excellent and the way people respond to them is a lot of fun. Every time you’re on the set and we have a new set decoration with a new fun prop, they say, “Did Megan write that?” And I would say, “She did it!” , I love a good pun – I’m so bad in them, I really think I wrote one of them.

MA: That’s because Jen is joking. I am famous for saying “This word sounds like this word.”

JS: We all wrote a lot of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin / The Rock jokes. I will say that I am a big wrestling fan. Maybe the first instance came from me. And so I am very happy to bring this into the world.

MA: Eleanor has a lot of Jen Statsky in him.

Regular reporting

The bold guy (Freeform, 9 p.m., season 4 premiere): When The Bold Type jumped into a taxi late last season to return to his extremely pretty apartment in New York, which definitely doesn’t exist in reality, it did quite a cliffhanger. Now it’s time to find out what the hell is going on with Scarlet.

Here’s Allison Shoemaker to return this winning streak:

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Kat, Sutton and Tiny Jane take an everyday stance with regard to both Jacqueline and the magazine – a special highlight arises when some of their concerned employees stare at them when they emerge from a fashion closet confab and said they only let the trio sneak away because it would surely lead to a game plan. (Didn’t.) That “we need to save the energy of the family farm” makes the premiere the strongest of these three episodes, though there aren’t any weak ones – and the same can be said of the three women who do this one central friendship that is vital to the success of the show.

Take a glass of overpriced white wine and some impractical shoes and see what Kat, Sutton, and Tiny Jane do next.