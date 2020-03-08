Picard still finds a place like home

Photo: Aaron Epstein (CBS Interactive) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

I was waiting for it. I would guess that was most of Picard’s audience. When we started getting the preview material for the series, there were Picard’s pictures that reconnected with the old but cheerful, good-looking old Riker. They were reluctant to return familiar faces as Shawn directed the events in the original series. We had Hugh, Nine Seven showed up a bit and I think that’s a bit less? I am sure that the information was in a series of fantasies and worked on the pilot, but it is not counted. I admire the nostalgia and the choice to turn the series into its own work without the big guns, but when I see Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis returning to the screen, I think that the story is not quite true.

Two-thirds of Nepenthe are very good. Not so with me or not with a sudden rhetorical line; Two-thirds of this 58-minute episode is beautiful and made me happy and I put in some stuff that I couldn’t find with the show at all. There are a few mistakes in the Nepenthe on the planet that Picard took to temporarily flee Sojini Romulans, but most of it is a visit that brings deep satisfaction to old friends. The other part of the episode about the Borg pit and the events in Sirena is more or less missed. The show did not solve all of its problems at once, and considering the end of the hour, the arrival of happy married Riker and Troi will keep us long-term. The best we can get from an existing show is almost worth it. Hell, the smile on Frakes’s face is counted for many things.

Before it arrives, there is a great chill to go through. First three weeks ago, Agnes’ meeting with Commodore Oh; When we saw this scene for the last time, we cut it off before we had any meaningful conversation between the two. This time, we had enough to watch Oh mind when we met Agnes, and gave her a vision of the horror that awaits the universe if it is allowed to be tested for synthetic life. Agnes immediately agrees to do her best to help, and Oh gives her a tracking device that is the main reason for this sight – so we can keep track of Nareke’s ship and create some tension. or no one will understand the truth (or Agnes himself will step in) before it’s too late.

Agnes spends most of her scenes at Nepenthe begging to go home. It is a shift that works mainly because of Pill’s helplessness; Written wise, we still don’t know the character well, and the decision to try and kill himself (or at least get into a coma to destroy the viewer) is really well-founded, something that can be justified without its existence. One problem that has persisted in the series is the success of the character structure, and the problem will only get worse if we are in the middle of a dramatic turnaround and our investment. The actors are charming, and a clear archetype is provided to follow the whole ensemble, but when Ricker Picard asked for a “crew,” it brought home to me what the crew and what seemed like a consistent ensemble. The writers know that the Trek series lives or dies in its shedding, so it acts as a weirdos band slowly closing in on it. And yet, we have no idea how to show us the true steps of these relationships – you think, but there’s nothing to suggest but the scientific cliché.

This cuts sharply with Picard and Soji going to Riker-Troi’s house. Soji is still confused and suspicious and works like that, no; Picard completely misunderstands him and tries to get him out of the paranoia, but his friendship with Kestra, Riker, and Troi’s daughter is sweet and fun and probably more time consuming. The draw is really Frakes and Sirtis themselves. It is impossible to understand the value of the history they both give to their roles and their relationship with Picard. For the first time after the pilot (hell, maybe for the first time), the show feels like it has always been promised: a visit with old friends and maybe an adventure on the side.

There is some sharp exposition: the family had a son who died of a disease that could be cured by a culture grown in a positron matrix. the plot. To be honest, this is not true at all. It is a pleasure to see two legally happy and well-behaved people from the old series, especially in an episode that decides to kill one of the few remaining friends. Depending on how Frakes and Patrick Stewart were hanging, the show lived more than anything else, and there was a real life in the relationship, complicating the artistic efforts of the show. Both Deanna and Picard will read lectures about arrogance, and when I look at my problems with Picard’s characterization of the show, those lectures sound healthier and more reasonable than those who really know him.

A smarter series would give this clock to scenes on the Riker-Troi farm, but we get the above, as we cannot allow everyone to spend an hour without checking in on Picard and modern television requirements. Conflict with siren and tragedy in Borg pit. The tragedy is the weakest. Narissa (I forgot her name) cunningly tries to stand up against the Hugh people and watches them all be killed before pulling a knife in her throat, and Elnor finds a new lost cause for the fight.

Narissa is just so boring – Narek is no better, but at least “daring and desperate to justify herself” is a little more compelling, “but what if the lady is mad”. (As writers ended up watching Baroness in a GI Joe animated movie.) Hugh’s death is another waste, a character with a complex and rich past that captures a few moments before pathology. All of this must have been shocking, but it’s all in the numbers, as the cunning baddies start killing innocent people and making fun of the survivors. Wouldn’t it be even more interesting if the novels were really concerned about a catastrophe caused by synthetics, and if Narissa was a worthy man who could not have imagined it to be unthinkable? This is not a stupid bad gal shtick hack.

I’m glad Elnor is still alive, though sharing it with Picard seems to be the worst way to use the character. Hugh says he’ll find another old Borg to use power in the Queen’s chambers, maybe not wrong. (I see that the activation of power, whatever the reason for the novel’s future, is so disturbing.) As with many of the shows, the pieces of a real meaningful conflict are here, but episodes that are fun but ultimately shallow. We haven’t spent enough time to understand what the Borg cube really is, and most of the emotional investment we make is Hugh, and he is already a deadly addict. is empty.

I thought I would almost enjoy all of them without the scenes in Nepenthe. No matter how shallow, it moves in a good clip; If Agnes’s decision to go too far to deal with her fears is not as smart as I would like it to be, at least she won’t spend another episode looking guilty, as everyone else does. . (Actually, Elnor and Raffi were getting both, but Rios talked to him alone so he could tell you how suspicious Raffy was.) High school stories are easier to navigate while moving.

But hanging with Riker and Troi only reminded me of how much I was hoping for the start of the run and how excited I was to get back to these characters. While I understand that they don’t want to bring all the same old faces back – it’s a lack of fan service – I think it would be a smarter call to embrace Picard with a bunch of subtle sketches. As far as Picard Next Gen is centered, the strength of this ensemble can never be underestimated, and it hurts so much that it helps them to enjoy the sight of working together again. I’m glad we got a lot. But I want more.

Critical observations

Kestra was probably named after Deanna’s older sister, who was about six years old.

Of course, for a group that has been rewarded for its relentless effectiveness, Romulans are absolutely terrifying, no matter what the hell.

When I opened a big hug to Frakes Stewart, I shed some tears, I don’t admit. The rest of the actors are talented, but there is such a natural, easy chemistry between the two, and it’s not something you can force or produce. I understand part of the idea of ​​the series that pushes Picard into new, troubling situations. I’m just not sure it works so well.

