Picard still provides some answers regarding the worst episode ever

I don’t know exactly when “Broken Fabric” lost me. I came in with an open mind. “Nepenthe” was excellent, and if that perfection serves to highlight all the ways Star Trek: Picard fails its audience, it still has a reason to hope. At the very least, the writers have proven that the series is, in the first place, the most exciting of all of us: connections with history, feelings of meaningful relationships, and persuasive, well-grounded characters. But “Broken Cloth” seems to have forgotten all this. It is an hour of light, mostly unsatisfying performance, with a vacuum that has the dramatic highlights and unanswered questions to ask. If last week’s show was at its peak, this week is at least unique today; the point where all the weakest elements are combined to create something significantly smaller than the sum of its parts.

Problems start early. In the cold open Aia, “The Grief’s Ground” begins, where we see a group of Romulan women being recruited by Zhod Vash by Commodore Oh. The ceremony involves a similar look from the earlier episode of Oh Agnes Jurati, though it looks like a more intense version; A collection of information that has been left behind by a civilization that was destroyed hundreds of thousands of years ago. The sight drives many women, but both Narissa and Ramdha (Romulan Soji spoke in the Borg cube) survive; Narissa is, in fact, the only member missing from the news. But he was sad enough to cry from what he saw and asked Oh if they could start avoiding the horrors they both saw. “Mars” Oh says to her.

So, now we know that Zhat Vash Marsa has attacked and banned all the synthetic life of the Federation. As you know, this episode is not the worst we have prepared for us; The biggest problem is that it is absolutely stunning. Doesn’t really feel like discovering. One of the biggest problems with “Fractured Fractures” is that most of the choices are made to make the show smaller than the universe. The elements that do not need closure get in close contact with each other, as if the creepy incest vibe between Narek and Narissa is not just a badly recommended camp, but a common mission statement. We have only one soul in season and they are responsible for everything. Why do you hesitate to reveal such a secret?

Take Ramdhan. As an individual, with his madness, revealing the secret beliefs of the Romulans on synthetic life, he was a shallow but effective leader. But now we learn that he is a member of Jat Vash, and not just a member, but a woman who grew up after Narek and Narissa’s parents. It does not contradict what we already know, but it does not enhance our understanding of something. Ramdha stays in a coma with the least impact on the story, and if Narissa’s (and the cold is open) increase or diminish Narissa’s affection, it will not work. In fact, only about 10 people get to work and get to know each other.

It’s even worse in La Sirenada. Picard and Soji return to the ship, and Rios takes a second look and runs to his cabin for a quick drink. Raffi wants answers, and when he can’t find Rios, he mixes the holograms of the ship together, laughing at each other, but only because of the excitement. He learns that Rios has a heartfelt desire to do something about his former captain, and when confronted with it, we discover that Rios is also involved in synthetics; The old ship met with two ambassadors of Soji’s home planet and killed both of them by order of the former captain Starfleet. This means that Raffi Picard was able to carry on the ship of a person who was completely unrelated to the main plot, without knowing it, without knowing what happened to Rios himself.

Terrible writing. This is a useless horrible post. The whole season points to some of the dark secrets of Rios’ past, but it also shows that confidence lingers when it doesn’t deepen our understanding of the character rather than the most obvious clicks – the tragic reality and the ugly. The script is an effort, and the tragedy is that the land itself is parodied. Not only did Rios lose a captain; The captain, whom Rios loves as a father, dies when he encounters Rios. Rios also holds an animated drawing of synthetics in his hands and remembers how he loved to eat, despite having known both of them in less than a day. (He thinks Soji will automatically approve of the same thing. It’s a strange assumption for both him and the show.)

Much of this episode relies on emotion to rectify relationships where basic narrative logic and speed are unsuccessful. Elnor connects with seven to come to the Borg cube to help fight the Romulans, and we are sure that Seven, like Picard, will find himself in that cube at once. While Picard needs to negotiate his introduction (including a wide-ranging scene to solidify Raffin’s old phreneme), Seven only magically appears in the middle of a battle scene, capturing control, and explaining to Elnora why this will happen. Not a bad idea for the team to fight back against Romulans. Of course, there is a scene where one character enthusiastically turns himself into the biggest nightmare of his entire life, and in about five minutes there is no obvious effect.

Or did Agnes say she woke up and confessed to the frustrated Picar, and that she had a mental block that prevented her from talking about it – that the block simply disappeared because she wanted to kill herself? Then he meets Soji and asks her some questions and now let’s protect Team’s’s The Fluhy Android. He apologized to all about the crime and promised to give himself to Starfleet at the next opportunity.

It doesn’t mean that acting is bad or that all of these ideas are terrible. The isolation of Agnes and Soji, taken as an isolation, is very much felt, and one can imagine a well-established series that can be both heartwarming and cathartic. I want to pay attention to all of this, and I can’t think of an actor who didn’t give it all to the show. But without doing the right context, creating a relationship and a sense of place – one of the main strengths of television – all of these are some of the little ideas, bits and pieces we’ve seen before, leaving them with the hope that they will distract us from watching enough. . The people on La Sirena’s deck must care as they are crew, but that love must be earned. You can’t just put people in a room and say they are a family.

Picard seems to have lost his show. I’m not sure if this was a deliberate choice or that Stuart did not meet the requirements of a serial (even I feel guilty about saying it), but still expects people to follow orders, even though they are nominally a leader, and feel they are reduced, and not just because of their age. . His connection to this story is on screen, as is the case, and while making some clever choices this week, those choices actually end no matter what happens. The show insists that the characters we do not know shout at a favorite figure and change the drama instead of allowing the audience to come to their own conclusion. In the pilot, it seems that the writers have something new to say about an old friend. But it turns out that they say it over and over again.

Critical observations

I’m not going to judge anyone for enjoying this moment, but Elnor Seveni sensibly embraced me and looked at me as the worst kind.

Narissa suggests that the reason for the Borg cube not to absorb Ramdha and her ship consistently was to somehow destroy Ramdha’s horror.

I think this is a creative license from Narissa because Borg didn’t really understand how Borg worked so he could bring them to the collective and then be forced to throw them because they were so tight.

I am very glad that we have to wait so long to find the reason for the Romulans’ horror, especially the plot of the Mass Effect trio.

If anyone is interested, I’m sure Admiral Clancy Picard told me to shut up. Yes, Picard was demanding and yes there is still some strange courtesy, but the boy didn’t need me to replicate this plant. Not particularly from the Starfleet of all god places.

