[piccadilly-circus-are-living-updates-as-london-underground-station-closed-because-of-to-hearth-notify]

Piccadilly Circus Underground station is presently shut owing to a hearth notify.

Firefighters are on scene at the station which has been evacuated.

Video clip footage from the scene on social media exhibits fireplace officers creating their way into the station to investigate the inform.

It isn’t still known if there is a hearth at the station or a false alarm.

One particular girl on social media said at 6.50pm that two hearth engines experienced arrived.

TfL’s Piccadilly line has tweeted: “Piccadilly Circus station is closed following a hearth notify. Make sure you take into account employing solutions, apologises for any issues prompted.”

