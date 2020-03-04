[piccadilly-circus-updates-as-london-underground-station-shut-thanks-to-fireplace-inform]

Piccadilly Circus Underground station has been closed this night because of to a hearth warn.

Firefighters have been on scene at the station which was evacuated.

Online video footage from the scene on social media exhibits fire officers making their way into the station to investigate the inform.

It is just not still acknowledged if there is a hearth at the station or a bogus alarm.

Just one woman on social media reported at six.50pm that two fireplace engines had arrived.

TfL’s Piccadilly line has tweeted: “Piccadilly Circus station is shut adhering to a hearth warn. Make sure you look at employing solutions, apologises for any challenges caused.”

