Piccadilly line expert services have been suspended in components of Central and West London due to a casualty on the tracks.

There are no London Underground Piccadilly line trains jogging amongst Hyde Park Corner and Acton Town next the incident.

Piccadilly line confirmed on Twitter that the assistance was becoming partly suspended owing to a casualty on the tracks, at all over 3.30pm on Tuesday (February 25).

The services was suspended just before the Tuesday evening rush hour but it is not nonetheless distinct exactly where the incident took spot.

Solutions have been shut among Kings Cross St Pancras and Acton Town but the Central London area of the line has now reopened.

Sadly the Satisfied has verified a man or woman has died at Gloucester Road station.

For the latest updates on the incident, follow the stay blog site below.

