Pickering Nuclear, Ontario “incident” alert sent “in error”

TORONTO – The Canadian province of Ontario has accidentally sent an emergency alert regarding an “incident” at a nuclear power plant in the Toronto area.

Authorities said there was no danger to the public at the Pickering nuclear power plant in Ontario after the alert was sent to phones on Sunday morning.

Ontario Power Generation then tweeted that the alert “was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or the environment ”.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent by mistake. There is no danger to the public or the environment.

This comes two years after Hawaii’s emergency authorities mistakenly sent a ballistic missile alert headed for the state.

The false emergency alert apparently occurred because “the wrong button was pressed,” said Scott Saiki, president of Hawaii House.

He added: “Apparently the wrong button was pressed and it took more than 30 minutes for a correction to be announced. Parents and children panicked during those 30 minutes.”