[Pickpocket targets CTA travellers in Gresham: law enforcement]

Chicago police are warning people of 3 pickpocket thefts noted in January and February in Gresham on the South Side.

In just about every incident victims were being on a CTA bus or prepare when they understood another person experienced stolen their belongings, Chicago police said in a group notify. In one particular theft the target was bumped into by an unknown individual and in an additional the victim’s dresses had been cut to eliminate their belongings.

The thefts took place about 8: 20 a.m. Jan. 29, about five a.m. Feb. 8 and about 11: 45 a.m. Feb. 10 in the initial block of West 79th Avenue, law enforcement said.

Everyone with details is questioned to call Space South detectives at 312-747-8273.