[pickpockets-jailed-for-thieving-telephones-from-enthusiasts-at-slipknot-gig]

Two pickpockets who stole dozens of telephones from fans attending a Slipknot gig at Manchester Arena have been jailed.

Mihaita Marius Caban, 34, and Marius Patriche, 33, swiped the phones when lovers were being “jumping up and down” at the exhibit on January 16, Manchester Night Information studies.

Caban was detained by stability workers as he remaining the gig and arrested by British Transport Law enforcement officers.

They found out he had 14 phones concealed in a swimming costume he was putting on beneath his clothes.

Patriche was arrested later that night just after victims tracked their stolen phones to the Ibis Hotel in Salford. Right after hunting his room, officers observed a suitcase made up of 10 mobile telephones. Live performance tickets were also found, together with swimsuits and dollars.

Investigating officer DCI Marcus Haigh claimed: “Thanks to the eager eyes of protection staff at the Arena who detained Caban, officers ended up in a position to arrest him.

“Tracking units on the stolen phones led officers to Patriche who admitted he experienced attended the concert intent on a criminal offense spree, removing victims’ telephones from their pockets as they were being jumping up and down to the music.

“Thieves like Caban and Patriche are drawn to active environments, not just concerts but coach stations and any where the place their victims could be quickly distracted.

“We recommend folks to remain vigilant in these conditions and to retain an eye on their belongings at all instances earning absolutely sure they are risk-free and protected and the place possible, out of sight.

“We use assortment of practices to deter organised criminal offense gangs from focusing on functions like these and share info with other companies in the British isles and overseas in a bid to apprehend individuals liable.”

Caban, of no fastened deal with, was jailed for four months right after pleading guilty to theft fees.

Patriche, also of no fixed tackle, admitted theft expenses and was sentenced to eight months in jail. Both males ended up ordered to pay out £122 victim surcharge.