[pickup-truck-crashes-into-clearwater-townhome,-causing-structural-damage]

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver of a pickup truck has been hospitalized after crashing into a townhome Sunday night in Clearwater.
According to Clearwater police, they received a call around 8: 45 p.m. from a location near Ruth Eckerd Hall for the incident.
Both Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene, which located at 1231 Abbey Crescent Lane, and found significant damage to the structure.
The driver was taken Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment. A man inside the kitchen who was hit by debris denied medical transport.
Firefighters are on scene making sure the structure is safe.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Presidents Day Forecast
Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later
Two hurt following car explosion
Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa
2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216
Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs
Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island
Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday
Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.
Trending Stories