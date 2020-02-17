[Pickup truck crashes into Clearwater townhome, causing structural damage]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[pickup-truck-crashes-into-clearwater-townhome,-causing-structural-damage]

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver of a pickup truck has been hospitalized after crashing into a townhome Sunday night in Clearwater.

According to Clearwater police, they received a call around 8: 45 p.m. from a location near Ruth Eckerd Hall for the incident.

Both Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene, which located at 1231 Abbey Crescent Lane, and found significant damage to the structure.

The driver was taken Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment. A man inside the kitchen who was hit by debris denied medical transport.

Firefighters are on scene making sure the structure is safe.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

