pics-from-chicago’s-polar-plunge-on-sunday

If you are heading to bounce into Lake Michigan this time of calendar year, Sunday was a superior day to do it.

It was a gorgeous, spring-like day with a significant 57 levels, perfect for Chicago’s Polar Plunge. But the temperature of the drinking water was not so gentle at 38 levels.

Lots of braved the icy waters on North Avenue Beach to gain Specific Children’s Charities/Unique Olympics Chicago, including weather forecaster Al Roker and his “Today” colleague, information anchor Craig Melvin.

This yr marked the 20th anniversary of the plunge.

Below are some images from the function:

(From remaining) “Today” demonstrate anchor Craig Melvin, Jon Harris and “Today” present weather conditions forecaster Al Roker acquire a dip in Lake Michigan for the duration of the 20th Polar Plunge at North Avenue Seaside, Sunday early morning, March 1, 2020. Nearly five,000 men and women attended Particular Olympics Chicago’s most significant fundraising occasion. Pat Nabong/Solar-Instances

People dressed in pirate-themed costumes dive into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th yearly Chicago Polar Plunge to reward Exclusive Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March one, 2020. Pat Nabong/Sunlight-Moments

“Today” present anchor Craig Melvin, Jon Harris, and “Today” exhibit climate forecaster Al Roker give each and every other large fives immediately after having a dip in Lake Michigan through the 20th once-a-year Chicago Polar Plunge at North Avenue Seaside, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020. Pat Nabong/Solar-Moments

