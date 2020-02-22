[pics:-hundreds-packed-spectrum-amphitheatre-for-bernie-sanders-rally]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET)- Two fallen firefighters ended up remembered for their support to the local community Friday afternoon, just days after they misplaced their life.

Tuesday afternoon at 4: 14 p.m. two firefighters life had been missing within the Porterville Library and now remembrances are being held to honor Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones who took the most significant risk, jumping into motion to preserve these in have to have. Community associates loaded Porterville Centennial Park, grieving, honoring, and thanking the two who still left almost everything on the line.

Figueroa will be laid to rest in his hometown of Delano. A community funeral services is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Mary’s Church followed by a procession to the North Kern Cemetery.