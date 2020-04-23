Pictures of Prince Louis’s birthday celebrating Prince Vs True

Prince Louis of Cambridge is here to remind people around the world that Instagram and reality are not the same thing, even if you are a member of the British royal family.

In the latest photo collections shared to help celebrate the prince’s second birthday, a child can be seen rotating his toes in the face, something that any young calf can be as big as this. In the first picture, Prince Louis can be seen standing with painted rainbow hands. In the next picture, he rubbed the painting on his face, wearing a wide range of colors. The pictures are a great reminder to the world that many things cannot prevent a child from acting like children.

His picture was taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month and was shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday. Princean’s cousin is celebrating a special home at home with his parents and senior cousins ​​at a family home on Sandringham House, the royal residence in Norfolk, England. The family has been there since Coronavirus’s coronavirus group was shut down last month.

Prior to Prince Louis’s birthday, the family on Twitter shared a rainbow caption with the caption: “Divide Prince Louis’s handwriting before his second birthday.” Heavy rainfall has become a common nightmare in the U.K., according to the BBC, cartoons became a symbol of hope during the disease.

Twitter users around the world consider their own views on the images:

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.