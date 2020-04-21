Pictures of these new ordinary people give us a behind-the-scenes glimpse

Not long after that, the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s favorite “Normal People” novel will be broadcast on the BBC. The hype around the series was almost unbearable for cult Roney fans, and it wasn’t long before Paul Maskell and Daisy Edgar-Jones made their appearance as Connell and Marianne. Ahead of the release date, the BBC released behind-the-scenes photos from Normal People, along with some more beautiful still images from the series, and that will only make you more curious how Connell and Marianne’s complex relationships are off-screen.

The BBC announced that the Normal People collection will land on BBC Three on April 26. On April 27, two 30-minute episodes will be aired on BBC One with the program airing every Monday. Speaking about her award-winning book Ronnie said, “The biggest challenge of processing the book was trying to make the characters’ inner lives readable through their external actions. Casting these differences on screen. As with all areas of processing, my co-writer Alice Birch has been very helpful in addressing this challenge. “

The behind-the-scenes photos of Edgar-Jones, Mescal, and the rest of the cast around the cast prove how much work goes into any big drama like this one.

Daisy Edgar-Jones will play one of the lead roles in Normal People. She previously starred in Cold Feet and World War II. Speaking of Marian she said, “I found out that Marian thinks she is pretty cold, and Connell is ultimately a wonderfully kind person. She describes him as a great baby boy that I always love. What she needs and loves about Connell is his homeliness; he has such a warm family, despite That it’s just him and his mother, their relationship is so full and warmer than anything Mariana has at home. “

Connell is Paul Maskell’s first television role. With a background in theater, it was his first time working in front of the camera on a television production and talking about his experience saying, “It’s been a long time, but it’s been fast, and while it’s been very intense photography it’s been the best summer of my life. , Playing characters you really like. We had Lenny and Hetty, Element and the BBC so behind us, you couldn’t dream it. “

Normal people’s fans will know that the whole story of the plot is based on Connell and Maren’s complicated mountain railroad relationship. Edgar-Jones and Mascal’s pictures are so intimate together and when talking about casting Ronnie said, “I was involved in the casting process from the beginning, but I was aware that I didn’t want my preconceived notions of the characters to flood my judgment of who was best for the part. Paul is pretty early in the process and I think there was immediate agreement that he was going to be our Connell. And then we had to look some more to find Daisy. But once they were on screen together, I think we all knew it was the right match. “

In addition to revealing a bit of the filming process and what Edgar-Jones and Mascal will look like on screen, the new photos feature some of the other characters in Normal People. These include Connell Lorraine’s mother (played by Sarah Green) as well as her brother and Marianne’s (played by Frank Blake and Islyn McGueckin, respectively).

