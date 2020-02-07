Pie Face announces vegan cake and sausage roll options

Smoko is now 100x better for your vegans because the popular pie shop Pie Face has just launched a plant-based range on the market.

As a big win for anyone who is vegan or just wants to eat less meat, Pie Face has just launched a meat-free bun cake.

The meat-like meat alternative aims to satisfy the craving for meat, whether you are on your smoking break or on your feet.

pie face took part in Facebook to introduce the new vegetable-based range, which was received with great support by vegans and vegetarians around the world.

In just over an hour, the post received more than 250 comments and almost 50 shares, proving that people really want a good vegan pie that they can fall in love with.

The fans quickly flooded the comments with support messages and thanked the cake business for offering its customers more sustainable, plant-based options.

The company has confirmed that the product itself is 100% vegetable and vegan, but is stored alongside non-vegan products. All in all a huge win for vegans and vegetarians with a craving for puff pastry or a wonderful roll sausage.

It’s 2020 and we can’t help but have stan-based alternatives available in your favorite fast food stores.

Pizza, pies, burgers, the world is really your (vegan) oyster.

Image:

Facebook / Pie Face