“Pieces Of Mind” To Be Wrapped With 4 Episodes

Your “Piece of Mind” is designed to shorten the story of the upcoming episode.

On April 8, the drama production team for tvN’s “Piece of your Mind” released a statement saying the drama would soon be formed. The full statement is provided below:

Hello. This is the tv production team “Piece of Mind.”

In order to speed up the competition, TVN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Piece of your Mind” has decided to speed up the broadcast schedule.

In order to meet the expectations of our beloved “Piece of your Mind,” we’ve decided to cut the drama into 12 episodes to enhance the story. When Moon Ha Won (Jung Hae-In) started the transformation of sweet Han Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin), romantine two for it to be fast.

We once again thank the audience for loving “Piece of your Mind,” and we will do our best to create a wonderful project that will reach our target audience.

“Pieces of Your Mind” follows the brilliant (AI) programmer of intelligence, Moon Ha Won (Jung Hae In) and classical recording engineer Han Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin) as they meet and tell about unspoken love.

The drama lasted a 1.2 percent audience rating for the broadcast on April 7.

“A Piece of Your Mind” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

