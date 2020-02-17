[pier-1-documents-for-personal-bankruptcy-protection-as-it-struggles-to-contend-in-opposition-to-on-line-stores]

FORT Value — Home items retailer Pier one Imports Inc. is filing for individual bankruptcy security.

The Fort Value, Texas-primarily based company, which was launched in 1962, has not long ago struggled with elevated competitiveness from on-line retailers these types of as Wayfair.

Pier one explained Monday it will go after a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.

In the meantime, the firm claims lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can nevertheless function during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Past month, Pier one declared it would close 450 suppliers, such as all its suppliers in Canada. The business is also closing two distribution facilities.