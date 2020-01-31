Pier 1 is reminiscent of desk chairs because the legs of the chair can break during use

Pier 1 issued a recall for approximately 6,000 of its desk chairs because the legs may break, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
According to the CPSC, there are at least 29 reports of broken stools, including a back injury.
The chairs were sold in different colors and designs.
collection
model number
colour
Brennon
3218728
Naturally
3595783
turquoise
4131834
Brown (bomber)
Corinne
2855272
ivory
3787830
Naturally
Devon
3218730
Natural (flax)
Emille
3600041
Navy blue
3606218
Gray
4133680
Navy blue (velvet ink)
4133692
Light green (velvet eucalyptus)
4133727
Cream white (velvet pigeon)
hourglass
3030877
Natural (flax)
3232879
Light gray (fog)
3232894
Gray
3232931
turquoise
3707849
Gray (velvet gray)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desk chairs and contact Pier 1 for a free repair kit including shipping.
The store sold the chairs online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 to November 2019 for between $ 260 and $ 450.
