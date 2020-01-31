Pier 1 is reminiscent of desk chairs because the legs of the chair can break during use

Pier 1 issued a recall for approximately 6,000 of its desk chairs because the legs may break, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, there are at least 29 reports of broken stools, including a back injury.

The chairs were sold in different colors and designs.

collection

model number

colour

Brennon

3218728

Naturally

3595783

turquoise

4131834

Brown (bomber)

Corinne

2855272

ivory

3787830

Naturally

Devon

3218730

Natural (flax)

Emille

3600041

Navy blue

3606218

Gray

4133680

Navy blue (velvet ink)

4133692

Light green (velvet eucalyptus)

4133727

Cream white (velvet pigeon)

hourglass

3030877

Natural (flax)

3232879

Light gray (fog)

3232894

Gray

3232931

turquoise

3707849

Gray (velvet gray)

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desk chairs and contact Pier 1 for a free repair kit including shipping.

The store sold the chairs online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 to November 2019 for between $ 260 and $ 450.

Source: CPSC

