Pierce County affected individual underneath quarantine for coronavirus undertaking perfectly

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 10:26 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 11, 2020 / 10:26 AM CDT

The next described circumstance of

coronavirus in Wisconsin is a individual from Pierce County.

Right before tests optimistic, the affected person

attended an event Saturday at Osceola Large University, foremost the district to

terminate all of its classes Tuesday for a deep clear.

Officials on Tuesday explained the

individual who had the virus was exhibiting mild indications and is accomplishing perfectly. They claimed

the man or woman is beneath voluntary isolation and is remaining quarantined at home.

“Luckily, they have some

close friends in the neighborhood who are dropping off foodstuff for them, leaving, and then

they are coming out of the property to the entryway and buying it up,” reported Pierce

County well being officer, A.Z. Snyder. “So, we’re generating sure that they’re not

obtaining direct call with any persons. Everybody irrespective of your overall health

status is susceptible to the virus. What is significant to realize that men and women

with underlying professional medical circumstances or the elderly are susceptible to additional

severe results as a result of the virus.”

Also on Tuesday, the Eau Claire Town-County

Wellbeing Department announced a spouse and children in the Eau Claire Region School District was

in close speak to to a human being who tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

This usually means they ended up inside 6 ft of an person who experienced the virus.

Officials say no just one in the relatives

is sick or contagious and has not exposed any students, personnel, or other folks

in the local community.