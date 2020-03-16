Pierce County affected individual underneath quarantine for coronavirus undertaking perfectly

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 10:26 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 11, 2020 / 10:26 AM CDT
The next described circumstance of
coronavirus in Wisconsin is a individual from Pierce County.
Right before tests optimistic, the affected person
attended an event Saturday at Osceola Large University, foremost the district to
terminate all of its classes Tuesday for a deep clear.
Officials on Tuesday explained the
individual who had the virus was exhibiting mild indications and is accomplishing perfectly. They claimed
the man or woman is beneath voluntary isolation and is remaining quarantined at home.
“Luckily, they have some
close friends in the neighborhood who are dropping off foodstuff for them, leaving, and then
they are coming out of the property to the entryway and buying it up,” reported Pierce
County well being officer, A.Z. Snyder. “So, we’re generating sure that they’re not
obtaining direct call with any persons. Everybody irrespective of your overall health
status is susceptible to the virus. What is significant to realize that men and women
with underlying professional medical circumstances or the elderly are susceptible to additional
severe results as a result of the virus.”
Also on Tuesday, the Eau Claire Town-County
Wellbeing Department announced a spouse and children in the Eau Claire Region School District was
in close speak to to a human being who tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin.
This usually means they ended up inside 6 ft of an person who experienced the virus.
Officials say no just one in the relatives
is sick or contagious and has not exposed any students, personnel, or other folks
in the local community.