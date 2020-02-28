pierre-emerick-aubameyang-can’t-feel-he-missed-the-possibility-to-score-for-arsenal-in-europa-league-defeat-to-olympiakos

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared shut to tears as he still left the Emirates pitch on Thursday night, possessing been inches from trying to keep Arsenal’s Europa League dream alive.

The striker, who experienced scored a great intention in stoppage time from Olympiakos, then uncharacteristically skipped a sitter.

BT Sport At complete-time, the chance Aubameyang had to rating commenced to sink in

“I experience extremely undesirable but that can come about,” he instructed BT Sport later on.

“I really don’t know how I skipped this probability. I was fatigued, had some cramps, but it is not an justification. I have to rating, but it can materialize,” introducing the club will focus on their league benefits to test and give supporters European soccer again next period.

Aubameyang’s goal extra-time objective in the next leg match had set Arsenal two-1 up on combination and it appeared the Premier League side were heading into the past 16.

Olympiakos then hit back again when Youssef El Arabi scored to give the site visitors a 2-1 guide and make it two-two on aggregate, placing them on training course to advance by means of away goals.

Who else but him?! Aubameyang is Arsenal’s hero yet again! Fireplace A spectacular overhead kick to dig the Gunners out of difficulty in added-time. pic.twitter.com/AY66rOjLUC — Soccer on BT Activity (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020

On the other hand, with seconds still left and Arsenal on the attack, the ball fell into Aubameyang’s path six yards out but he set it large.

Arsenal were among the six significant groups to exit the level of competition at the previous 32 stage, with Ajax, Celtic, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Porto joining them.

The Gunners now facial area the prospect of no European football at all up coming time period and manager Mikel Arteta stated it hurts as they had large hopes for the Europa League.

Getty Visuals – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang experienced minutes before scored a stunner for Arsenal and no one could believe he missed that golden chance soon later on

Arsenal are currently ninth and asked about the problems of ending in the top four of the Premier League, he claimed: “[It is] incredibly tough since hunting at the table we’re continue to much from the goals that we all have, but we have been considerably all period from it and we have to preserve fighting.

“The most critical detail now is that the dressing home has to be sturdy and we have to continue to keep going and react.

“First of all, I have to convince them about what transpired in the recreation and why they are not as a result of in the tie.

“If they keep on to do that, there will be benefits like we have accomplished in the last 10 online games that we performed.”

Arteta also understands he has a fight on his hands to preserve hold of Aubameyang, whose deal expires in 2021.

The club experience the prospect of getting to sell the striker in the summer months if he does not sign a new deal.

He has only been taking part in soccer in England given that January 2018, but Sky Sporting activities analyst Gary Neville feels he warrants to labelled a Premier League great.