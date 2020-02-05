Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona? LaLiga giants wanted to push Arsenal forward in January when sports director revealed his admiration

Barcelona’s sports director Eric Abidal added Arsenal’s striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club’s wish list in January.

The former French international said Napolis Fernando Llorente and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud were also possible goals for Barcelona. The LaLiga giants finally decided against a new striker.

Abidal told the Catalan newspaper Sport: “There is a list of players like Giroud, Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one reason or another we decided not to sign. We believe that it is the best for the club. “

Getty Images – Getty

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attracted Barcelona’s interest throughout the transfer window in January

Aubameyang’s contract expires at the end of next season, and if he doesn’t plan an extension, the Gunners may be forced to make money from him this summer.

Could he then join Barca after missing the Camp Nou switch in January?

Abidal refused to confirm or reject a possible fall for Aubameyang, but he made his appreciation of the player clear.

The sports director added: “I know him. It has a profile that has depth. He is important and in his team he is crucial.

“It’s good to bring this profile of a player who can be on the market and help you. We’ll see what will happen. “

Abidal is currently involved in an internal feud with Lionel Messi after he said in an interview that Barcelona’s players under Ernesto Valverde hadn’t worked hard enough, which led to the former manager being fired last month.

Abidal said to Sport: “Many players were not satisfied [with Valverde] and didn’t work much either. There was also an internal communication problem.

“But there are things I can smell as a former player. I told the club what I think and that a decision has to be made. “

Messi struck back on social media, demanding names of Abidal states when he accused players.

The President of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, has decided to hold talks with Abidal to discuss his future at Camp Nou.